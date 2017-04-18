Woman Accused Of Assaulting Somali Woman Gets Suspended Sentence

A woman accused of assaulting a Somali woman at a park in Noel last October has taken a plea deal. 28-year-old Ashli Helmuth of Noel pleaded guilty Tuesday (4/18) to third degree assault. Her sentence was suspended and she was placed on two years probation. Three others from Noel were also charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action in the incident: 34-year-old Michael Miller will go on trial September 26th; while 45-year-old Deanne Rodarmel doesn’t have a trial date yet and there’s still a warrant out for 23-year-old Sarah Helmuth.