One man is dead and another was injured after their pickup truck rolled over Tuesday morning (4/18) east of Moran. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 65-year-old Rolland Guder of Bronson was going west on US Highway 54 around 10:40am when he crossed the center line, went into the south ditch, lost control, and rolled over…ejecting himself and passenger 50-year-old Shawn Pulliam of Yates Center. Guder died at the scene; Pulliam was airlifted to Overland Park Regional Hospital with injuries.