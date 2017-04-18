MSSU Cutting Personnel & Programs

Missouri Southern State University is preparing for funding cuts from the state by eliminating programs, and faculty and staff positions. University President Dr. Alan Marble tells News Talk KZRG these were tough decisions.
“We really tried to protect the classroom and so we did most of the cutting in athletics, student affairs and business office and advancement. We’ll release 13 jobs either through terminations or just not filling vacancies.”
Marble says the state budget proposals call for $2.2 million in cuts for the upcoming school year.
NewsTalk KZRG asked Marble if another tuition hike for next fall is possible. “Our tuition is set for next fall, so next year is set. In the following years, we’re going to have to look at raising tuition, no doubt about it.”
Marble says he’ll also look for other ways to raise revenue on campus.