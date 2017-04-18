Joplin School Board Re-Elects Koch President

Three newly-elected Joplin School Board members took their oaths of office Tuesday night (4/18). Once they assumed their places, the Board re-elected Jeff Koch as Board President for a third one-year term. News Talk KZRG asked Koch why he wanted a third term.
“I think we’re on a good path. I think we’ve got some good transparency and communication with the community and I think I want to keep that moving forward.”
The new Board Vice President is Deborah Gould, who is one of the three new Board members, along with Derek Gander and Brent Jordan.
Tuesday’s meeting was also the first for new Joplin Superintendent Melinda Moss. She tells News Talk KZRG she’s settling into her new job. “I am having a very good time learning the system, going about the campuses, getting to know teachers and students and leadership team.”
Moss says she’s also enjoying working with Interim Superintendent Norm Ridder, who will be staying in Joplin through June.