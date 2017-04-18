Joplin School Board Changing Of The Guard

Tuesday night (4/18), newly elected Joplin School Board members Derek Gander, Deborah Gould and Brent Jordan were sworn into office…as they replaced Dr. Debbie Fort, Lynda Banwart and Christopher Sloan, all of whom did not seek re-election. Once the new Board members took their places, Jeff Koch was re-elected Board President for a third one-year term and Gould was elected Vice President. Tuesday’s meeting was also the first for new Joplin Superintendent Dr. Melinda Moss, who took up her position in April. She’ll be working along side Interim Superintendent Dr. Norm Ridder until his term expires in June.

Chris Sloan gets a going away gift from Interim Superintendent Norm Ridder Dr. Debbie Fort is thanked by Ridder

Gould, Jordan and Gander look on Lynda Banwart also gets a thank you from Board President Jeff Koch

The new Board members take their oaths of office

New Joplin Superintendent Melinda Moss

