Jasper Students Participate In DWI Demonstration

Students in Jasper received a realistic lesson on the dangers of drinking and driving thanks to a DUI accident scene staged by multiple agencies. With Jasper High School students playing the roles as accident victims students saw their classmates loaded onto ambulances, a helicopter and even a hearse. Jasper Police Officer Matthew Cooperrider tells NewsTalk KZRG he hopes the realism of the staged accident has an effect on the students.

“These students that played our actors are students at this school,” Cooperrider says. “All the students know them. I hope it brings it a little bit closer to home, ‘hey, this could happen to me.'”

The event was a joint effort of Jasper Police, Jasper Fire District, Mercy EMS, and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Cooperrider says the exercise carried an important message in relation to Spring activities.

“The main message was to try to save lives,” he says. “It’s getting close to prom time and statistically that’s when more students are apt to be out drinking and driving.”