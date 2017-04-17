Joplin City Council Approves Construction Contracts

The Joplin City Council approved several contracts for building projects at Monday night’s (4/17) Council meeting. One of those was an agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to share the cost of building a new Connecticut Avenue bridge across I-44. Joplin Public Works Director David Hertzberg tells News Talk KZRG what the new bridge will look like.
“When we get done, it will be a four lane bridge with shared bike and pedestrian paths on each side of the bridge. It will be a great improvement for the area.”
Hertzberg says the City’s share of the bridge will be about $1.17 million. Construction is due to start in the spring of 2018.
The City Council also approved a $7.5 million contract with D&E Plumbing for stormwater projects with the 20th Street Improvement project. Hertzberg says the sewer work is just part of the project. “Following that, there will be sidewalk work. There will be a realignment of the Murphy Boulevard intersection so it’s more of a 90 degree, not as skewed as it is now.”
Work on 20th will run from Main Street to Range Line. This project will be paid for through disaster recovery community block grants.
The City Council also approved a contract to build a roundabout at 32nd & Central City Road and a contract with Empire District to relocate the electric lines in that area.