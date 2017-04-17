Joplin City Council Approves Construction Contracts

The Joplin City Council approved several contracts for building projects at Monday night’s (4/17) Council meeting. One of those was an agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to share the cost of building a new Connecticut Avenue bridge across I-44. Joplin Public Works Director David Hertzberg tells News Talk KZRG what the new bridge will look like.

“When we get done, it will be a four lane bridge with shared bike and pedestrian paths on each side of the bridge. It will be a great improvement for the area.”