Suspected Child Molester Captured

Here’s an update to a story News Talk KZRG has been following. A suspected child molester is behind bars after leading police on a chase Thursday night. Carthage Police say 25-year-old Isaac Benz was arrested by the Duquesne and Joplin Police Department after a foot pursuit in which the JPD’s K9 unit was brought in. A warrant was issued for Benz’s arrest on Tuesday after a 14-year-old girl revealed to investigators that he sexually molested her. Benz is currently on parole for burglary, and property damage.