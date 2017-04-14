Joplin School Teacher Faces More Sex Crimes Charges

The Joplin North Middle School teacher that’s been charged with first-degree statutory rape of one of her young teenage students is now facing additional felony counts. This time, the charges are coming from the Newton County Prosecutor. 37-year-old Amanda Schweitzer was charged in Joplin last month after police were notified that she was allegedly sending nude photos to several teenage boys. It was then learned Schweitzer allegedly had sex with one of the boys at her home. On Friday (4/14), Newton County prosecutors are charging the teacher with first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sodomy, and child kidnapping. Authorities say Schweitzer took the same 13-year-old boy to Water’s Edge Campground, performed oral sex on him, and had intercourse. According to court documents, Schweitzer is charged with kidnapping because she picked the boy up from his home without parental consent.