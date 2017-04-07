East Newton High Principal Stops Play In Mid-Performance

A play at East Newton High School was halted Thursday night (4/6) after the school’s principal said he was uncomfortable with the play’s content. East Newton was performing an adaptation of the film “The Breakfast Club.” Principal Scott Charlton tells News Talk KZRG the content had been toned down from the movie, but he was still not comfortable with some of the language and the implied drug use in the script. Charlton says he made the call to stop the production. He praised the students for their hard work and says he would like to see a more appropriate version of “The Breakfast Club” be performed.