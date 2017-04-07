East Newton High Principal Stops Play In Mid-Performance

April 7, 2017 State and Local News 2 comments
A play at East Newton High School was halted Thursday night (4/6) after the school’s principal said he was uncomfortable with the play’s content.  East Newton was performing an adaptation of the film “The Breakfast Club.” Principal Scott Charlton tells News Talk KZRG the content had been toned down from the movie, but he was still not comfortable with some of the language and the implied drug use in the script.  Charlton says he made the call to stop the production.  He praised the students for their hard work and says he would like to see a more appropriate version of “The Breakfast Club” be performed.

  • Jackson Lewis

    Mr. Charlton had actually seen the play performed and read the script before the night in question. The issue at hand is that Mr. Charlton is now deeming a play that he stood by before, ‘inappropriate’.

  • John

    This performance was intended to show for one afternoon for Senior Citizens and two nights for a general audience. The show was cancelled because one of the sudents parent(s) took offense to the content AFTER the childs performance. Why the parents didn’t review the script and material ahead of time (since Jan.) for content aligned with their parenting preferences, who really knows. After the fact, excuses seem to change to suit the comments. For whatever reason, the play could not continue due to a lack of understudies familiar with the part. Regardless of whether the complaining parents understood that their “last minute” feelings regarding the production content would cease production and result in a cancellation for the following night – or even if they considered what the result of their last minute revelations may be. To me, this is not about content as much as it is about the fact that this has been rehearsed since January and only during the first evenings performance did the parents become aware of the content. – It’s the complete lack of understanding that regardless of what other parents think about the content, the play was rehearsed for four months and these people never whispered a word. – Again, I’m not speaking of censorship, i’m more concerned about the timing, it just seems oddly unfortunate.