Neosho Police Report Scammers Have Moved Into The Area

Scammers have already moved into the area following Tuesday night’s tornado. The Neosho Police Department says they were notified of someone calling residents claiming to work for Empire District Electric and they couldn’t have the power restored to their home or business until an overdue bill was paid. The caller then gives the number 1-800-915-5478 to call and make an immediate payment. The Neosho Police Department confirms this is a scam and is warning residents to not give anyone their personal, credit card or bank information. Empire District Electric can be reached at 1-800-206-2300 if you have any questions about your service or billing.