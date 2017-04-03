Newton County Sample Ballot

BALLOT APRIL 4, 2017
NOTICE OF ELECTION
TUESDAY, APRIL 4, 2017
In accordance with Chapter 115 of the laws of Missouri notice is hereby given that an election will be held for Newton County on Tuesday, April 4th, 2017 at which time all registered voters residing within the said district will be given the opportunity to vote.
OFFICIAL ELECTION BALLOT
MUNICIPAL ELECTION
APRIL 4, 2017
To vote completely fill in the ovals(s) next to your choice(s).
Use marking device provided..
CANDIDATES: Complete the oval next to the name of the Candidate for whom you wish to vote.
PROPOSITIONS OR QUESTIONS:
If you are in FAVOR of the proposition or question complete the oval next to the word YES. If you are OPPOSED to the proposition or question complete the oval next to the word NO.
WRITE-IN: to vote for a person whose name is not on the ballot, write his or her name in the blank space provided for such purposes and complete the oval next to the space provided.
The polling Places will open at 6:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m.
NEWTON COUNTY PROPOSITION
Shall the County of Newton continue a countywide sales tax at the rate of ¼ of 1% for the purpose of roads and bridges for a period of twelve (12) years?
YES NO
REDINGS MILL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
QUESTION
Shall the Board of Directors of the Redings Mill Fire Protection District be authorized to levy an additional tax of not more than thirty-five cents ($0.35) on the one hundred dollars assessed valuation to provide funds for the support of the District?
YES NO
GOODMAN AREA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
Six year term
Vote for Two
JIMMIE MORGAN
SHERRILL (BUD) GILMORE
ARBADELLA S. HOBBS (DELLA)
SARCOXIE RURAL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
QUESTION:
Shall there be incorporated a Sarcoxie Rural Fire Protection District supported by a levy up to 30 cents per $100.00 assessed valuation:
YES NO
SARCOXIE RURAL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Five directors are to be elected, the one receiving the highest number of votes shall hold office for a term of six (6) years, the person who received the second and third highest number of votes shall hold office for terms of four (4) years, and the persons who received the fourth and fifth highest number of votes shall hold office for the terms of two (2) years and until their successors are duly elected and qualified.
Vote for Five
J.D. JENNETT
ART CADDICK
PAUL PALMER
NATHAN J. DAWSON
BILL MCNEESE
DONNIE ELLIS
JIM CAMPBELL
STEVE KORFF
SENECA AREA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
Six year term
Vote for One
Write-in
CITIES:
DENNIS ACRES
Trustees
Two year term
Vote for Two
ELIZABETH COMER
SANDRA J. PARRILL
CLIFF VILLAGE
Trustees
Two year term
Vote for Two
SHARON S. STUART
Write-in
CITY OF DIAMOND
MAYOR
Two year term
Vote for One
BRENDA (BRADLEY) SCHMITT
COUNCILMAN
East Ward
Two year term
Vote for One
JOHN LEACH
COUNCILMAN
West Ward
Two year term
Vote for One
DALE ALFORD
FAIRVIEW
COUNCILMAN
South Ward
Two year term
Vote for One
PAMELA McNEE
COUNCILMAN
North Ward
Two year term
Vote for One
FLORENCE BELT
CITY OF GRANBY
MAYOR
Two year term
Vote for One
TRAVIS GAMBLE
MARTIN LUTHER DZERZHINSKY LINDSTEDT
MUNICIPAL JUDGE
Two year term
Vote for One
STEVE WHITE
ALDERMAN NORTH WARD
Two year term
Vote for One
EVERETT BARRETT
SHANNON HASELWOOD
ALDERMAN SOUTH WARD
Two year term
Vote for One
IRA HAWKINS
DANNY W. BUSH-CLOUSE
One year un-expired term
Vote for One
CHELSEA TALBOTT
TIM MURPHY
GRAND FALLS PLAZA
Trustees
Two year term
Vote for Two
ANTHONY CALWHITE
GARRY N. CAMPBELL
LOMA LINDA
Trustees
Two year term
Vote for Two
BRUCE ANDERSON
DENNY HOLDGRAFER
LISA K. BLYTHE
SHEILA DAWSON
CONNIE TIEMANN
CITY OF NEOSHO
COUNCILMAN
Three year term
Vote for One
JON STEPHENS
BILL SMITH
COUNCILMAN
One year un-expired term
Vote for One
TOM WORKMAN
REDINGS MILL VILLAGE
Trustees
Two year term
Vote for Three
MARILOU NORRIS
WILLIAM A. CLANTON
ALBERTA JUNGE YORK
RITCHEY
Trustees
One year term
Vote for two
LEWIS MARION,
CAROLYN MARION,
Two year term
Vote for Two
JERRY HAWKINS
TAMARA MCDONNELL
CITY OF SENECA
Alderman Ward I
Two year term
Vote for One
BOB WILSON
Alderman Ward II
Two year term
Vote for One
CECIL F. VANCE
Alderman Ward III
Two year term
Vote for One
HACK ZANE
SHOAL CREEK ESTATES VILLAGE
Trustees
Two year term
Vote for Two
BRYAN P. STEVENSON
TED DONALDSON
STARK CITY
Mayor
One year un-expired term
Vote for One
SCOTT MANESS
Trustees
Two year term
Vote for Two
HEATHER RODGERS
ELISABETH HENNING
One year un-expired term
Vote for Two
Write-in
Write-in
VILLAGE OF STELLA
Trustees
Two year term
Vote for Three
DAVID CULLERS
MARK WILLIAM YOUNGBLOOD
JENNIE B. LYNN
WENTWORTH VILLAGE
Trustee
Two year term
Vote for Three
RITA CARTMELL
RICK LOWE
BRUCE LAMBETH
BRETT STRONG
SCHOOL DISTRICTS:
CROWDER
SUB-DISTRICT 2
SIX YEAR TERM
Vote for One
C.R. ‘RICK’ BUTLER
JEFFREY L. JONES
CARL JUNCTION R1J SCHOOL DISTRICT
Three year term
Vote for Three
BRIAN MCDONALD MASSEY
CLAUDIA COX
KASEY COWGER
JUDITH DANHAKL
TRAVIS LEON SPENCER
DIAMOND R-IV SCHOOL DISTRICT
Three year term
Vote for Three
JON HENSON
ALICIA HUGHES-HIRSHEY
HUGH MATTHEW HOUSH,
CRAIG E. DANIEL
JAMES ROBERT CAIN
CHRISTOPHER ERIC TERRY
MCDONALD COUNTY R-1 SCHOOL DISTRICT
Three year term
Vote for Three
SCOTT GOLDSTEIN
KENNETH HARP
JEFF COOPER
JOSH BANTA
BETH BUCKINGHAM
EAST NEWTON R6 SCHOOL DISTRICT
Three year term
Vote for Three
TERRY CLARKSON
ERIC B. ALLPHIN
JAMES (JR) ALLMAN
BOBBI SHERWOOD
KELLSEY ALGER
HARLEY SCHRIEVER
MATTHEW (MATT) FRIEND
MARTIN LUTHER DZERZHINSKY LINDSTEDT
DAVID C. PRICE
NEOSHO R5 SCHOOL DISTRICT
Three year term
Vote for Three
ROBERT BURR
BRETT DAY
KIM WOOD
KERI J. COLLINSWORTH
JOPLIN SCHOOL DISTRICT
Three year term
Vote for Three
DEBORAH J. GOULD
DEREK L. GANDER
ELIZABETH TALKINGTON
RON BREWER
BRENT SCOTT JORDAN
PIERCE CITY R6L SCHOOL DISTRICT
Three year term
Vote for Three
KELLY LAKIN
BRYAN STELLWAGEN
DAVID JONES
GREG DROLLINGER
OFFICIAL BALLOT
SPECIAL SCHOOL LEVY ELECTION
SARCOXIE R-II SCHOOL DISTRICT, MISSOURI
PROPOSITION 55
Shall the Board of Education of the Sarcoxie R-II School District, Missouri, be authorized to increase the operating tax levy ceiling by $0.5500 to $3.3000 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation in order to provide additional funds to maintain its facilities and meet the operating expenses of the District? The District intends to reduce the debt service levy by $0.5500 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation in order to offset the estimated $0.5500 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation increase to the operating levy and will result in no net increase to the total tax levy if this Proposition is approved by the voters. (Approval of this proposition increases the District’s operating tax levy ceiling to $3.3000 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation and will be applied to the assessed valuation in tax year 2017 and each year thereafter.)
YES NO