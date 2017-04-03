Newton County Sample Ballot

BALLOT APRIL 4, 2017

NOTICE OF ELECTION

TUESDAY, APRIL 4, 2017

In accordance with Chapter 115 of the laws of Missouri notice is hereby given that an election will be held for Newton County on Tuesday, April 4th, 2017 at which time all registered voters residing within the said district will be given the opportunity to vote.

To vote completely fill in the ovals(s) next to your choice(s).

Use marking device provided..

CANDIDATES: Complete the oval next to the name of the Candidate for whom you wish to vote.

PROPOSITIONS OR QUESTIONS:

If you are in FAVOR of the proposition or question complete the oval next to the word YES. If you are OPPOSED to the proposition or question complete the oval next to the word NO.

WRITE-IN: to vote for a person whose name is not on the ballot, write his or her name in the blank space provided for such purposes and complete the oval next to the space provided.

The polling Places will open at 6:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m.

NEWTON COUNTY PROPOSITION

Shall the County of Newton continue a countywide sales tax at the rate of ¼ of 1% for the purpose of roads and bridges for a period of twelve (12) years?

YES NO

REDINGS MILL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

QUESTION

Shall the Board of Directors of the Redings Mill Fire Protection District be authorized to levy an additional tax of not more than thirty-five cents ($0.35) on the one hundred dollars assessed valuation to provide funds for the support of the District?

YES NO

GOODMAN AREA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

Six year term

Vote for Two

JIMMIE MORGAN

SHERRILL (BUD) GILMORE

ARBADELLA S. HOBBS (DELLA)

SARCOXIE RURAL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

QUESTION:

Shall there be incorporated a Sarcoxie Rural Fire Protection District supported by a levy up to 30 cents per $100.00 assessed valuation:

YES NO

SARCOXIE RURAL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Five directors are to be elected, the one receiving the highest number of votes shall hold office for a term of six (6) years, the person who received the second and third highest number of votes shall hold office for terms of four (4) years, and the persons who received the fourth and fifth highest number of votes shall hold office for the terms of two (2) years and until their successors are duly elected and qualified.

Vote for Five

J.D. JENNETT

ART CADDICK

PAUL PALMER

NATHAN J. DAWSON

BILL MCNEESE

DONNIE ELLIS

JIM CAMPBELL

STEVE KORFF

SENECA AREA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

Six year term

Vote for One

Write-in

CITIES:

DENNIS ACRES

Trustees

Two year term

Vote for Two

ELIZABETH COMER

SANDRA J. PARRILL

CLIFF VILLAGE

Trustees

Two year term

Vote for Two

SHARON S. STUART

Write-in

CITY OF DIAMOND

MAYOR

Two year term

Vote for One

BRENDA (BRADLEY) SCHMITT

COUNCILMAN

East Ward

Two year term

Vote for One

JOHN LEACH

COUNCILMAN

West Ward

Two year term

Vote for One

DALE ALFORD

FAIRVIEW

COUNCILMAN

South Ward

Two year term

Vote for One

PAMELA McNEE

COUNCILMAN

North Ward

Two year term

Vote for One

FLORENCE BELT

CITY OF GRANBY

MAYOR

Two year term

Vote for One

TRAVIS GAMBLE

MARTIN LUTHER DZERZHINSKY LINDSTEDT

MUNICIPAL JUDGE

Two year term

Vote for One

STEVE WHITE

ALDERMAN NORTH WARD

Two year term

Vote for One

EVERETT BARRETT

SHANNON HASELWOOD

ALDERMAN SOUTH WARD

Two year term

Vote for One

IRA HAWKINS

DANNY W. BUSH-CLOUSE

One year un-expired term

Vote for One

CHELSEA TALBOTT

TIM MURPHY

GRAND FALLS PLAZA

Trustees

Two year term

Vote for Two

ANTHONY CALWHITE

GARRY N. CAMPBELL

LOMA LINDA

Trustees

Two year term

Vote for Two

BRUCE ANDERSON

DENNY HOLDGRAFER

LISA K. BLYTHE

SHEILA DAWSON

CONNIE TIEMANN

CITY OF NEOSHO

COUNCILMAN

Three year term

Vote for One

JON STEPHENS

BILL SMITH

COUNCILMAN

One year un-expired term

Vote for One

TOM WORKMAN

REDINGS MILL VILLAGE

Trustees

Two year term

Vote for Three

MARILOU NORRIS

WILLIAM A. CLANTON

ALBERTA JUNGE YORK

RITCHEY

Trustees

One year term

Vote for two

LEWIS MARION,

CAROLYN MARION,

Two year term

Vote for Two

JERRY HAWKINS

TAMARA MCDONNELL

CITY OF SENECA

Alderman Ward I

Two year term

Vote for One

BOB WILSON

Alderman Ward II

Two year term

Vote for One

CECIL F. VANCE

Alderman Ward III

Two year term

Vote for One

HACK ZANE

SHOAL CREEK ESTATES VILLAGE

Trustees

Two year term

Vote for Two

BRYAN P. STEVENSON

TED DONALDSON

STARK CITY

Mayor

One year un-expired term

Vote for One

SCOTT MANESS

Trustees

Two year term

Vote for Two

HEATHER RODGERS

ELISABETH HENNING

One year un-expired term

Vote for Two

Write-in

Write-in

VILLAGE OF STELLA

Trustees

Two year term

Vote for Three

DAVID CULLERS

MARK WILLIAM YOUNGBLOOD

JENNIE B. LYNN

WENTWORTH VILLAGE

Trustee

Two year term

Vote for Three

RITA CARTMELL

RICK LOWE

BRUCE LAMBETH

BRETT STRONG

SCHOOL DISTRICTS:

CROWDER

SUB-DISTRICT 2

SIX YEAR TERM

Vote for One

C.R. ‘RICK’ BUTLER

JEFFREY L. JONES

CARL JUNCTION R1J SCHOOL DISTRICT

Three year term

Vote for Three

BRIAN MCDONALD MASSEY

CLAUDIA COX

KASEY COWGER

JUDITH DANHAKL

TRAVIS LEON SPENCER

DIAMOND R-IV SCHOOL DISTRICT

Three year term

Vote for Three

JON HENSON

ALICIA HUGHES-HIRSHEY

HUGH MATTHEW HOUSH,

CRAIG E. DANIEL

JAMES ROBERT CAIN

CHRISTOPHER ERIC TERRY

MCDONALD COUNTY R-1 SCHOOL DISTRICT

Three year term

Vote for Three

SCOTT GOLDSTEIN

KENNETH HARP

JEFF COOPER

JOSH BANTA

BETH BUCKINGHAM

EAST NEWTON R6 SCHOOL DISTRICT

Three year term

Vote for Three

TERRY CLARKSON

ERIC B. ALLPHIN

JAMES (JR) ALLMAN

BOBBI SHERWOOD

KELLSEY ALGER

HARLEY SCHRIEVER

MATTHEW (MATT) FRIEND

MARTIN LUTHER DZERZHINSKY LINDSTEDT

DAVID C. PRICE

NEOSHO R5 SCHOOL DISTRICT

Three year term

Vote for Three

ROBERT BURR

BRETT DAY

KIM WOOD

KERI J. COLLINSWORTH

JOPLIN SCHOOL DISTRICT

Three year term

Vote for Three

DEBORAH J. GOULD

DEREK L. GANDER

ELIZABETH TALKINGTON

RON BREWER

BRENT SCOTT JORDAN

PIERCE CITY R6L SCHOOL DISTRICT

Three year term

Vote for Three

KELLY LAKIN

BRYAN STELLWAGEN

DAVID JONES

GREG DROLLINGER

OFFICIAL BALLOT

SPECIAL SCHOOL LEVY ELECTION

SARCOXIE R-II SCHOOL DISTRICT, MISSOURI

PROPOSITION 55

Shall the Board of Education of the Sarcoxie R-II School District, Missouri, be authorized to increase the operating tax levy ceiling by $0.5500 to $3.3000 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation in order to provide additional funds to maintain its facilities and meet the operating expenses of the District? The District intends to reduce the debt service levy by $0.5500 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation in order to offset the estimated $0.5500 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation increase to the operating levy and will result in no net increase to the total tax levy if this Proposition is approved by the voters. (Approval of this proposition increases the District’s operating tax levy ceiling to $3.3000 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation and will be applied to the assessed valuation in tax year 2017 and each year thereafter.)

YES NO