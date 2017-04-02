Joplin Schools Tornado Safe Room Policy

Joplin Schools will be changing its policy toward tornado safe rooms.

“We are going to open our 14 safe rooms during warnings…that we’re changing our procedures. Instead of watches, we’re going to open them during warnings.”

Dr. Kerry Sachetta, Joplin’s assistant superintendent for operations, tells News Talk KZRG school officials will keep in touch with law enforcement and emergency management personnel during severe weather…in the event other strong storms could come into the area after a tornado or severe thunderstorm warning expires.