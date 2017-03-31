Joplin Teacher Charged Wih Statutory Rape

A Joplin North Middle School teacher has been charged with statutory rape. Court documents show Amanda Schweitzer, 37, was charged with statutory rape in the 1st degree with a $40,000 cash bond. The bond requires Schweitzer to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.

The court records allege Schweitzer brought the 13-year-old victim to her house and had sex with him.

Schweitzer was already under investigation on allegations she sent nude photos of herself to three male students aged 13, 14 and 14. Joplin School District officials told NewsTalk KZRG Schweitzer is on administrative leave.