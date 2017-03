Two people have been arrested on drug charges following a search warrant of a West 3rd Street home in Webb City Wednesday by the Ozark Drug Enforcement Team. Inside the home, detectives found a meth lab, as well as manufactured meth. 38-year-old Katrina O’Brien and 41-year-old Richard Pippin were arrested for Manufacturing a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Charges are currently pending with the Jasper County Prosecutors Office.