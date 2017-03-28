SOS Ministries Buys Washington Education Center From Joplin Schools

The Joplin School Board made a real estate transaction at Tuesday night’s (3/28) Board meeting. SOS Ministries bought the Washington Education Center on East 2nd Street for one dollar. SOS founder Aaron Garcia tells News Talk KZRG the building will be a great fit for his ministry and he wants to develop Joplin’s East Town area.

“This is just a perfect area for us to reside and start building that community back again. It’s been really decaying for quite some time, so now we want to breathe life back into it.”