SOS Ministries Buys Washington Education Center From Joplin Schools

March 28, 2017 State and Local News 1 comment
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • LinkedIn
  • Email
  • Tumblr
The Joplin School Board made a real estate transaction at Tuesday night’s (3/28) Board meeting.  SOS Ministries bought the Washington Education Center on East 2nd Street for one dollar.  SOS founder Aaron Garcia tells News Talk KZRG the building will be a great fit for his ministry and he wants to develop Joplin’s East Town area.

“This is just a perfect area for us to reside and start building that community back again.  It’s been really decaying for quite some time, so now we want to breathe life back into it.”

  • Eric Biggers

    Wow. Favoritism much? This can’t be legal. And if it is, then by what means can they justify selling a property at give away pricing, that they couldn’t to a business?
    Here’s a hint: there is none.
    Here’s the phone number to get your building for $1 (417) 781-5982.