Long Responds To Demonstrators-Says He Will Vote For GOP Proposal

In the hours before Congress votes on a GOP healthcare proposal, demonstrators gathered for the second time this week at the Joplin offices of Congressman Billy Long demanding he not vote to repeal Obamacare. Speaking on KZRG Morning Newswatch, Long says his Joplin staff has had a good dialogue with the demonstrators.

“People want to express their opinions,” Long says. “They want to, you know, really let their congressman know what they think. I’m glad for it, as long as it’s not derogatory. I’ve had some in Springfield that are very nasty. They say very nasty things to my employees and I do not appreciate it.”

Despite the protests, Long says he still plans to vote for the American Healthcare Act.

“If I don’t vote yes, I’m voting for Obamacare.”

Although Long says he normally agrees with Freedom Caucus members, he feels the group should not undermine the efforts of President Donald Trump. Long used a quote from Ronald Reagan referring to conservatives who oppose the entire bill because they oppose portions of it.

“I’d rather get 80% of what I want, and live to fight another day, than I would to go over the cliff with my flag held high.”