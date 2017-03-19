Rep. Long On CBO’s Health Coverage Forecast

Last week, the Congressional Budget Office released projections about the Republican health care proposal being debated in the House. According to the CBO, 24 million people will lose their insurance coverage over the next ten years. Missouri Congressman Billy Long told the KZRG Morning Newswatch he doesn’t have much faith in the CBO’s numbers.

“They said that in 2016, there would be 24 million people on Obamacare. 24 million. There were ten million in 2016, so they missed it by a ton.”