Joplin City Council Talks Artificial Turf For Baseball Stadiums

The possibility of putting in artificial turf at Joplin’s Joe Becker Stadium, Wendell Redden Field, or both was discussed Monday night (3/13) at a Joplin City Council work session. Joplin Finance Director Leslie Haase tells News Talk KZRG the City has leftover funds from the parks and stormwater sales tax because the City used grants to help pay for parks projects.

“Which has created a savings of almost $338,000 that we can take and use one time on something.”