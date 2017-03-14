Joplin City Council Talks Artificial Turf For Baseball Stadiums

The possibility of putting in artificial turf at Joplin’s Joe Becker Stadium, Wendell Redden Field, or both was discussed Monday night (3/13) at a Joplin City Council work session. Joplin Finance Director Leslie Haase tells News Talk KZRG the City has leftover funds from the parks and stormwater sales tax because the City used grants to help pay for parks projects.
“Which has created a savings of almost $338,000 that we can take and use one time on something.”
Haase says that $338,000 in savings wouldn’t be enough to cover the cost of re-turfing all of Joe Becker Stadium. The City’s estimates are $227,500 to put in artificial turf on Joe Becker’s infield, $625,000 for artificial turf on all of Joe Becker Stadium, $252,649 for artificial turf on Wendell Redden’s infield and $461,363 for artificial turf infields at both Becker and Redden.
Joplin Mayor Mike Seibert tells News Talk KZRG the Council will look at the proposals. “Just to kind of refamiliarize us with the expenses and the bids that they’ve received for turf and the options that they looked at and just give us the opportunity to have a conversation.”
It was also noted the City could save about $5000 a year on maintenance by switching from grass to artificial turf.