6 Arrested In Two Drug Busts

Six people are in custody after two search warrants were served by the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team Monday (3/13).

One warrant was served at a Carthage residence in the 300 block of Fulton, with two men arrested. 76-year-old Harold Meyers of Carthage was arrested for possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute meth; while 38-year-old Joshua Poindexter was arrested on warrants and for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The other warrant was served at a Joplin home in the 3200 block of North Mangrove, where four people were arrested. 39-year-old Arnoldo Castillo of Joplin was arrested for felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. 28-year-old Kristie Sprester of Joplin was arrested on warrants and for possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute. 31-year-old Natasha Kunce of Joplin was arrested for possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute. The final suspect, 32-year-old Shane Bronson of Joplin, barricaded himself inside a closet and the Joplin SWAT team deployed gas in the home. After a two hour standoff, Bronson was arrested without incident for a felony warrant, resisting arrest and possessing a controlled substance with intent to distrubute.

ODET detective found eight guns in the residence, along with suspected meth and marijuana, miscellaneous pills and an explosive device. The Springfield bomb squad was called in to dispose of the device.

Charges against the six suspects are pending.