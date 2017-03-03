Breaking News: Joplin Teen Killed By Accidental Gun Fire

March 3, 2017
Breaking new this Friday morning. Joplin Police confirm that an 18-year-old man was killed by accidental gun fire Thursday night. Around 9:30p.m. emergency services responded to 2400 Block of South Pennsylvania in regard to a shooting. Upon arrival it was learned that Ronnie Daniels had been shot and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Daniels died as a result of his injuries.  Next of kin has been notified. Joplin Police Detectives are currently investigating the incident. No other information is available. News Talk KZRG will provide more details as information is released.

  • Ellen Cox

    We are in awe and shock at the death of RJ. His life was cut so short . He had his whole life ahead of him. He will be missed by many .

  • Ben McNelly

    RJ was an amazing young man, he spent every Saturday night volunteering his time and being a part of our youth outreach program. He was kind, easy going and a great part of our lives.