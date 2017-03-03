Breaking News: Joplin Teen Killed By Accidental Gun Fire

Breaking new this Friday morning. Joplin Police confirm that an 18-year-old man was killed by accidental gun fire Thursday night. Around 9:30p.m. emergency services responded to 2400 Block of South Pennsylvania in regard to a shooting. Upon arrival it was learned that Ronnie Daniels had been shot and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Daniels died as a result of his injuries. Next of kin has been notified. Joplin Police Detectives are currently investigating the incident. No other information is available. News Talk KZRG will provide more details as information is released.