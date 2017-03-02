Joplin High School Student Dies Due To Accident at Irving Elementary

UPDATE 3/2/17 3:25pm: The Joplin High School student has been identified as 18-year-old Spencer Nicodemus.

A Joplin High School student has died after an accident at Irving Elementary School.  According to a statement from Joplin Schools, the unnamed student was volunteering at Irving in the gymnasium Thursday morning, where the accident occurred just after 9 a.m. The student was taken to a local hospital where they died. Joplin Police confirm that the student was killed when a basketball backboard fell on him. Grief counselors are on hand. No other information is available at this time.

 

 

 

 

  • Louanna Davis-Wesley

    Wait a minute how could a basketball goal fall over? Aren’t they concreted into the floor or attached to something from the ceiling? How did this happen?