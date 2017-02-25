Pet Store Protest

February 25, 2017 State and Local News 2 comments
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • LinkedIn
  • Email
  • Tumblr
A handful of people held a protest outside a Joplin pet store Saturday (2/25).

“We’re trying to help spread awareness of the neglect and abuse that goes on at Noah’s Ark. It’s resulted in severe illness and death of animals.”

Kelly Blundell of Joplin tells News Talk KZRG there’s a petition drive on Change.org with more information about complaints at Noah’s Ark.  Devin Harris, the owner of Noah’s Ark, wouldn’t speak on air to News Talk KZRG but says his store is frequently inspected and has a clean bill of health.

https://www.change.org/p/stand-against-the-negligence-of-noah-s-ark-pet-store-in-joplin-and-neosho-missouri

  • Christi Smith

    If he passes inspections frequently…then explain to us how animals are sickly within hours of walking out of his store, who die hours or days later with the same exact illness!
    Why not speak on camera if Devon Harris’ words and records can back him.
    The customers of Noahs Ark want answers!!!
    He bullies people, he’s rude, obnoxious and thinks his silence helps his case?
    To be a Christian, one should own himself.

    • Doyle Ogden

      I bought my English bulldog there 3 years ago she is fine and healthy