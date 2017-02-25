Pet Store Protest

A handful of people held a protest outside a Joplin pet store Saturday (2/25).
“We’re trying to help spread awareness of the neglect and abuse that goes on at Noah’s Ark. It’s resulted in severe illness and death of animals.”
Kelly Blundell of Joplin tells News Talk KZRG there’s a petition drive on Change.org with more information about complaints at Noah’s Ark. Devin Harris, the owner of Noah’s Ark, wouldn’t speak on air to News Talk KZRG but says his store is frequently inspected and has a clean bill of health.
https://www.change.org/p/stand-against-the-negligence-of-noah-s-ark-pet-store-in-joplin-and-neosho-missouri