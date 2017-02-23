Meth Found During McDonald County Traffic Stop

February 23, 2017 State and Local News 1 comment
Two people are behind bars in McDonald County Thursday after authorities discovered meth in a vehicle during a morning traffic stop. The Ozark Drug Enforcement Team, Newton County and McDonald County Deputies stopped a vehicle on EE Highway just outside of Pineville where a K-9 was brought in to conducted a sniff of the vehicle. Deputies located 260 grams of suspected meth with a street value of $26,000. The suspects names have not yet been released.

