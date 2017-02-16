Freeman Spotlight Series Promotes Healthy Hearts

Sometimes people faint because they’ve been on their feet to long, other times fainting can be a symptom of a more serious condition. On Thursday, Freeman Health System Cardiologist Dr. John Cox explained those situations to an audience as part of Freeman’s Spotlight Series on cardiac care. Freeman Senior & Volunteer Services Coordinator Jamie Gilmore tells NewsTalk KZRG about the Spotlight Series.

“It’s about getting information and education out to the public,” Gilmore says. “We can live healthier, and we can know what to look for, what to ask our doctors, and when to get in to (see) the doctor.”

The series will have more presentations in February covering signs & symptoms of heart attacks, and maintaining active lifestyles.

For more information on the spotlight series visit the Freeman web page:

https://www.freemanhealth.com/services/senior-services/freeman-advantage/freeman-advantage-events