Park Named For Former MO Governor Nixon Is Closed

A Missouri state park named after former Governor Jay Nixon has been closed, weeks after it opened.

Missouri Department of Natural Resources spokesman Tom Bastian told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Wednesday (2/15) that Jay Nixon State Park in Reynolds County closed Feb. 8 due to potential safety concerns.

Nixon, a Democrat, was a champion for the state park system and oversaw the opening of four parks in his final weeks in office.

The DNR announced in January that a mostly undeveloped 1,200-acre tract of land near Ironton would carry Nixon’s name.

Republican state Rep. Sonja Anderson of Springfield told a House committee that she agreed with the decision to close the park, saying it is in no condition to hike.