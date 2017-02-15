MSSU Spring Enrollment Up

If you think there are more students on the Missouri Southern State University campus these days, you’re right. Missouri Southern Dean of Admissions Derek Skaggs gives News Talk KZRG some numbers.

“We had a 5.5% increase in our head count numbers and then we had a 5% increase in the number of credit hours that students are taking this semester.”

That makes over 5500 students enrolled at Missouri Southern this spring. Skaggs says there’s also been a big increase in the number of graduate students on campus to 127, almost double last spring’s count. “We started a masters of management program and we’ve also started some new education programs.”