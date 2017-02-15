Joplin Elks Lodge Donates To Mercy’s Car Seat Program

Joplin Elks Lodge 501 has donated $1800 to the Mercy Health Foundation Joplin for its annual donation to the hospital’s car seat program. The program supplies car seats for new patients’ families in the birthing center or NICU who can’t afford them. Brad Belk with the Elks Lodge tells News Talk KZRG the Joplin Elks’ relationship with Mercy goes back to 1900.

“We’ve got two organizations that began in the 1800s..and I’m not sure you can find two organizations today in the Joplin area that date that far back.”

Birthing center and pediatrics manager Kathy Cowley tells News Talk KZRG how many car seats are given out each year. “40 a year is what we usually give out. Because we don’t want to just give them willy-nilly, we want to give it to those who truly have a need don’t have any other way of getting it.”

You can see photos of Wednesday’s check presentation in our photo section.