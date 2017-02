Joplin Elks Lodge 501 has been donating to Mercy Hospital Joplin for years. Wednesday afternoon (2/15), the Elks donated $1800 to Mercy Health Foundation Joplin for their car seat program. That program supplies car seats for families in the birthing center or NICU who can’t afford them.

