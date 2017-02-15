Fallin Denies Paying Ransom For Cyber Attacks

Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin says no state agency has paid ransom to ward off cyber-attacks.

The Tulsa World reports Fallin and her administration’s top information technology official made the statement Tuesday (2/14), after Republican Rep. Jason Murphey said it appeared such a transaction had taken place.

Murphey alleged an attack last week involved a “non-unified state government agency.” He said it appeared the agency had converted dollars into the digital currency bitcoin to regain control of its systems.

Fallin says no ransom was paid according to an investigation conducted by the Office of Management and Enterprise Services’ Cyber Command.

Officials say that last year, Cyber Command successfully responded to about 32,000 cases of unique malware, about 750 instances of malicious activity, nearly 400 occasions of unauthorized access and two denial-of-service attacks.