Empire Donates $1.5 Million Toward Weatherization Efforts

Three Missouri Community Action Agencies will now be able to help more people in the Show-Me-State weatherize their homes thanks to a $1.5 million donation from Empire District and its new parent company Liberty Utilities. Empire presented three $500,000 checks to the agencies based in Joplin, Springfield and Sedalia. John Joines from the Economic Security Corporation of Joplin told NewsTalk KZRG, how his organization can use the funds.

“If we’d go out to a house and it had a small electrical need, we couldn’t fix that,” Joines says. “Now we can use money from this fund to go ahead and make that repair.”

The payments will be made in $50,000 increments over the next ten years.