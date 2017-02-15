Bedbugs Shut Down Oklahoma City Council Meeting

February 15, 2017
CDC photo
A city council meeting in Hartshorne, Oklahoma was called off after workers discovered bedbugs inside City Hall.
Mayor Leon Mace says the bugs were found inside some of the furniture in the building in Hartshorne, about 190 miles southwest of Joplin. Monday’s city council meeting was postponed, and City Hall was shut down to the public Tuesday so exterminators can treat the building.