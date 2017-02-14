Pittsburg Wants Teens To Buckle Up

The Pittsburg Police Department wants to encourage teen drivers to buckle up. Beginning February 20th through March 5th, the department will conduct patrols near the high school before and after school looking for teens not wearing seat belts. Pittsburg Police Sgt. Travis Bowman says the goal of the program is to promote safety, not write tickets.

“Our goal is to hopefully not pull anyone over and write any tickets,” Bowman Says. “Our goal is to make sure everyone wears a seatbelt.”

Bowman says teens are the focus of the initiative, but officers will looking for all drivers to be following state seatbelt laws.

In 2015 13 teens were killed in car crashes in Kansas, 40% of those teens were not properly restrained.