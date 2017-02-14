KS Senate To Debate Proposed Income Tax Hike

A Kansas Senate committee has advanced a budget-balancing proposal from Democrats to raise $1.2 billion over two years by increasing income taxes.

The Assessment and Taxation Committee on Tuesday (2/14) forwarded a bill to the Senate that contains the plan. But the Republican-controlled panel specifically did not endorse the measure in its voice vote.

Majority Leader and Overland Park Republican Jim Denning said the Senate would debate tax issues Thursday (2/16).

The bill ends an income tax exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners and restores a third tax bracket eliminated in 2012. It sets the top rate at 6.45 percent instead of the current 4.6 percent.

The committee refused to advance a plan from Republican Governor Sam Brownback to boost cigarette and liquor taxes and business filing fees.