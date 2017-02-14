Frozen Food Plant Inches Closer To Joplin

Last November, the Joplin City Council agreed to sell over $44 million in bonds to build a frozen foods plant at East 32nd and Prairie View in the Crossroads Industrial Park. Now the company, DEF LLC, has bought the site and started to have the property re-zoned. Even so, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President Rob O’Brian tells News Talk KZRG DEF still hasn’t confirmed it will come to Joplin.

“They will go through their continued due diligence on the market, on product line, and make a final determination on when to move forward with the project.”

O’Brian told the City Council last November that DEF has agreed to hire 375 employees with an average annual salary of $34,000–if they do open a plant in Joplin.