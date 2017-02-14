Duquesne Mayor Says She Will Not Step Down

The Mayor of Duquesne has a one-word response for those calling for her resignation. “No.”

Mayor Lisa Daugherty did not want to elaborate when answering calls for her to resign. NewsTalk KZRG spoke to Daugherty regarding the city council meeting she did not attend on Monday night. It was the fourth consecutive meeting the Mayor has not attended. During that meeting, members of the Duquesne City Council called for Daugherty to resign because of those absences.

While Daugherty was quick to reject the calls for her to step down, she declined to provide any information regarding the nature of her absences. The Mayor referred all questions about missing the council meetings to her lawyer, citing ongoing legal proceedings she that she also declined to elaborate on.

One area the Mayor was eager to discuss was the $3,600 fine imposed on the city for failing to submit payroll taxes in a timely manner. At Monday’s meeting Mayor Pro-Tem Gary Heilbrun expressed concerns that the Mayor may not sign the audit.

Daugherty says she has documentation showing correspondence with Duquesne City Clerk Brandi Miler in which the Mayor says she planned to sign the audit following its reading at the Monday City Council meeting.

Daugherty went on to tell NewsTalk KZRG she feels Heilbrun is omitting certain details from his statements. She says information regarding the late payroll tax payments were brought to the council’s attention last year. Daugherty says she worked with the IRS and auditors to implement safeguards to prevent future late payments and $717 were returned to the city because of her efforts. She says those safeguards have since been removed by the council.

“Since then Alderman Heilbrun has since removed those,” Daugherty says. “He’s taken that away, so the city doesn’t have those safeguards in place.”

Daugherty would not comment on her plans to attend future city council meetings. She did confirm that she will not seek re-election. KZRG reached out to Mayor Daugherty’s lawyer Dean Wilson but has yet to receive a comment.