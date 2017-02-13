Webb City Man Arrested For Saturday Night Burglary

A Webb City man is in custody accused of a Saturday night (2/11) burglary in Joplin. Joplin Police say a woman at a home on East Zora was awakened to find a man in her bedroom demanding her car keys. The man demanded the woman go with him and she refused. The suspect then began waving a knife around and cut the woman’s hands. A second resident confronted the suspect and that person was also cut. (Those injuries did not require medical attention.) The suspect fled and was caught by Police on the Frisco Trail. 53-year-old Bradley White of Webb City was arrested for two counts of first degree assault, first degree burglary, second degree kidnapping and armed criminal action.