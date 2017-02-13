Joplin Man Arrested For Firing Gunshots & Child Endangerment

Joplin Police were called to two incidents in the same area Sunday (2/12)..with one person being arrested for both of them. Joplin Police Captain Rusty Rives tells News Talk KZRG around 3am Sunday, an officer in his patrol car heard shots coming from the east side of town.

“He along with several other officers responded over that way and ended up hearing what they believe to be a total of nine gunshots at that time.”

Officers couldn’t find where the shots were coming from. Then at 10:30am, officers were called to 1005 East Central about a missing person. Officers spoke to Jaymes Wright, who got upset and told a juvenile to get a shotgun from the house. “After a discussion with Wright, it was also been determined that he’d been the one that fired the rounds off the night before. He’d also been in an altercation with some family members.”

After a short standoff, Wright was arrested for domestic assault, second degree child endangerment and assault on a law enforcement officer.