Duquesne Board Of Aldermen Ask For Mayor’s Resignation

Someone’s been missing from recent Duquesne City Council meetings–the mayor. Monday night’s (2/13) regular council meeting was the fourth in a row that Mayor Lisa Daugherty (pictured) has not attended. Duquesne Mayor Pro Tem Gary Heilbrun tells News Talk KZRG Daugherty isn’t missing because of an illness or family emergency.

“She sent an e-mail indicating that she thought she was somehow physically in danger or thought there were threats that she couldn’t deal with.”