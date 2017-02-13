Duquesne Board Of Aldermen Ask For Mayor’s Resignation

Someone’s been missing from recent Duquesne City Council meetings–the mayor. Monday night’s (2/13) regular council meeting was the fourth in a row that Mayor Lisa Daugherty (pictured) has not attended. Duquesne Mayor Pro Tem Gary Heilbrun tells News Talk KZRG Daugherty isn’t missing because of an illness or family emergency.
“She sent an e-mail indicating that she thought she was somehow physically in danger or thought there were threats that she couldn’t deal with.”
Monday night, the City Council passed a motion asking Daugherty to resign. Heilbrun says Daugherty’s absence has caused some problems. “We discussed the ordinances tonight (2/13), that I would come in and sign them because we don’t know if she will or not. The same with the City audit. We don’t know if she’ll sign that or not.”
That audit showed the City of Duquesne was fined $3600 for not paying payroll tax on time.
News Talk KZRG has reached out to Daugherty for comment.