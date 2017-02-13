3 Arrested In Columbus Drug Bust

Three people are in custody after Cheroke County Sheriff’s Deputies served a search warrant for narcotics at a Columbus home Monday morning (2/13). Deputies found suspected narcotics, including marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in the home in the 300 block of South Minnesota. 42-year-old Angela Collier and 19-year-old Levi Collier were arrested for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. During the search, another family member, Cody McLean, allegedly drove at officers, who got out of the way. McLean was arrested a short distance away and deputies found pot and paraphernalia in his car. McLean was arrested for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves adds that the residence is less than 500 feet from Columbus High School.

(photo courtesy: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)