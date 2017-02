A Missouri man was killed in a one vehicle crash Friday afternoon (2/10) in Moran. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Michael Ramirez of Kimberling City was going east on US Highway 54, just east of Highway 59, when he lost control of his pickup and trailer, hit both the north and south guardrails multiple times, then went off the road to the north and came to rest in a stream. The accident happened just after 4pm Friday.