Missouri’s Republican Senate leader is proposing a sweeping overhaul of a state consumer-protection law that’s being used in a class-action lawsuit against the company of one of his largest donors. Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard told reporters Thursday that nearly $300,000 in campaign donations from the Humphreys family didn’t influence him. David Humphreys is president and CEO of TAMKO Building Products, which faces a pending class-action lawsuit under the law.