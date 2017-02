The Joplin chapter of Missouri Right To Life will hold a rally Saturday morning (2/11) across the street from Planned Parenthood in Joplin at 7th and Illinois. Terrian Williams with Joplin’s Missouri Right To Life chapter tells News Talk KZRG this rally will be one of several nationwide.

“This is a nationwide protest that’s going on in over 200 locations.”

The rallies are about defunding Planned Parenthood. Participants are asked to use the Ewert Park parking lot at 7th and Illinois.