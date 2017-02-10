Mumps Outbreak in Pittsburg

Pittsburg is experiencing an outreak of the mumps. The Crawford County Health Department has confirmed six cases of the virus that causes swelling of the salivary glands and cheeks. Crawford County Health Officer Janis Goedeke tells NewsTalk KZRG, all six cases have one thing in common.

“The commonality we’re seeing right now is travel to Northwest Arkansas,” Goedeke says. Northwest Arkansas is currently dealing with an outbreak of with more than 2,500 confirmed cases.

Goedeke says immunization is the best protection against the mumps, but also advises to avoid sharing food and drinks with people, coughing into a sleeve instead of their hand if they’re sick and staying home if they feel sick.

According to Goedeke, four of the six persons infected were not vaccinated. One person was vaccinated and the health department is still trying to determine the vaccination status of the sixth individual.