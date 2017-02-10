MO Rep. Long On The KZRG Morning Newswatch

“That’s going to be their tactic. They’re going to fight tooth and nail everything that this President tries to do. I don’t remember very many of President Obama’s executive orders going this route, do you?”
There’s been plenty of outrage over President Trump’s actions during his first month in office. But for every protestor, there’s at least one person supporting the President. Missouri Congressman Billy Long told the KZRG Morning Newswatch the feedback he gets when he comes home from Washington.
“When I’m home, people come up to me all the time, more than any other time since I’ve been in Congress, and say ‘Great job. Keep up the fight. Trump’s doing great. We love what he’s doing. He’s doing what he said he’d do.'”