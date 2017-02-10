MO Rep. Long On The KZRG Morning Newswatch

Get used to it. That message from Missouri 7th District Congressman Billy Long about Democrats resisting President Trump’s executive actions and nominations. Speaking on Friday’s (2/10) KZRG Morning Newswatch, Long says the move to take the President’s temporary travel ban to court won’t be the last time Trump’s opponents will try it.

“That’s going to be their tactic. They’re going to fight tooth and nail everything that this President tries to do. I don’t remember very many of President Obama’s executive orders going this route, do you?”

Long says Democrats will, quote, “try to burn the town down” on anything President Trump does. ********************

There’s been plenty of outrage over President Trump’s actions during his first month in office. But for every protestor, there’s at least one person supporting the President. Missouri Congressman Billy Long told the KZRG Morning Newswatch the feedback he gets when he comes home from Washington. “When I’m home, people come up to me all the time, more than any other time since I’ve been in Congress, and say ‘Great job. Keep up the fight. Trump’s doing great. We love what he’s doing. He’s doing what he said he’d do.'”

Long also said Democrats and the media don’t understand Trump’s popularity.