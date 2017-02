Crime rates are up in Joplin, according the city’s 2016 Annual Crime IMPACT numbers. The key numbers show a 3% rise in total violent crime along with a 6% rise in property crimes. In the violent crime category, sixteen more rapes were reported in 2016 from 2015. Assaults remained the same at 355 for both years. Included in property crimes was 19% increase in vandalism and 34% increase in thefts from vehicles at a total of 879. Motor vehicle crashes also increased by 6% rising to 1,875.