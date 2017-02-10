AutoAlert Bringing 300 Jobs To Missouri

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens told his Facebook followers Friday afternoon that AutoAlert will be moving their company’s headquarters to Kansas City from California after speaking with the company’s CEO, who touted the state’s new right to work law. According to the company’s website, AutoAlert is an automotive data-mining and trade-cycle management platform that helps dealerships identify high-quality sales opportunities, increase gross margin, and improve customer retention. The move will create more than 300 jobs for Missourians with an average salary of $80,000 a year.