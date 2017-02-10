2 Arrested In Pittsburg For Fleeing & Narcotics

Two men who fled from a traffic stop in Pittsburg Thursday afternoon (2/9) are in custody facing drug charges. The attempted stop was in the 2400 block of North Broadway. The vehicle stopped two blocks later and two suspects fled on foot. 36-year-old Keith Massey of Wichita and 25-year-old Brandon Wasson of Frederick, Oklahoma were caught near the 2600 block of North Joplin.

Massey was arrested for felony possession of PCP, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, fleeing & eluding law enforcement, felony interference with law enforcement, and driving while suspended.

Wasson was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and felony interference with law enforcement.

Massey is being held on $3000 bond; Wasson is behind held on $2000 bond.