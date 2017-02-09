Taking A Dog For A Walk Or Run

Ever feel cooped up when you can’t go outside because of bad weather? That’s just how a dog at a humane society or pet shelter feels. So the Joplin Humane Society has begun a program where you can take a dog out for a run or walk. Kelly Johnson, a volunteer at the Humane Society, tells News Talk KZRG it’s a win-win for people and the dogs.

“I could see that a lot of them really wanted and needed to run, which is something that I like to do anyways.”

Johnson mentioned a dog named Juliet, who was suffering from kennel stress. “The transformation was kind of immediate. She really settled down; she was able to be around other dogs.”

If you’d like to volunteer to take a dog for a run or walk, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642.