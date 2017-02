Buffalo Run Casino will host a nationally televised boxing card Friday night (2/10) on Showtime. The main event features Ivan “The Beast” Baranchyk against Abel Ramos in a junior welterweight fight. Three of the six bouts will be shown on Showtime. The combined record of the six fighters in those televised events: 73-2-3 with 51 knockouts.

L-R, Jon Fernandez, Lenin Castillo, Ivan “The Beast” Baranchyk L-R, Abel Ramos, Joe Williams, Ernesto Garza III

Promoter Tony Holden Baranchyk & his interpreter Baranchyk & Ramos face off

Castillo & Williams face off

Fernandez & Garza face off < >